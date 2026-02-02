Fort Campbell Schools Resume Classes Tuesday; Families Urged to Watch for Ice and Snow

Fort Campbell, KY – Dear Fort Campbell DoDEA Families, Students, Teachers, and Staff,

All schools will be open for regular school hours on Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026.

While tremendous progress has been made, there may still be residual areas of snow, ice, berms, or other weather‑related obstacles in and around school grounds, bus stops, and routes to and from school. We ask all families and staff to exercise caution when approaching any areas that may still be affected.

Parents

Please ensure that students are dressed appropriately for the weather and are wearing proper footwear to safely navigate any remaining icy or snowy areas. It is also important to check that their route to school or their bus stop is clear enough for safe travel.

If you are dropping students off by car, please drive slowly and carefully and follow the directions of school staff.

Students and Staff

We strongly encourage everyone to wear footwear suitable for the conditions and to enter and exit school buildings only through the main entrance or bus drop‑off areas, as these locations have received the most thorough clearing and treatment.

Our grounds maintenance staff and contractors will continue to monitor and treat any remaining impacted areas with salt and ice melt to ensure all walkways and access points remain as safe and passable as possible.

Thank you again to all of our stakeholders for your patience and tremendous support during this challenging weather event. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to school safely tomorrow morning.

Respectfully,

Fort Campbell Schools