APSU Men’s Tennis: Quest for Perfection Continues with Match Against Oakland City

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team will compete against Oakland City in a fall rematch at the Evansville Tennis Center, in Evansville, Indiana, Friday.

In the previous meeting between the Governors and the Raiders, the Governors won four singles matches in their first competition of the day. Vincent Lu and Logan Tomovski earned straight-set victories.

Felipe De La Hormaza’s match was won in three sets, with the second set going to a tiebreaker with a four-point final tiebreaker. Lucas Ranciaro defeated his opponent, also going to a second-set tiebreaker, ending in a four-point tiebreaker.

The APSU Govs continued the doubleheader with a pair of wins in doubles. Rohan Loubser and Lu defeated their opponents 6-3; Glen Arnet and Ranciaro defeated their opponent, 6-2. The second set of doubles was won by Loubser and Tomovski, 6-2, and Ranciaro and Lu, 6-0.

The Governors seek to remain undefeated against the Raiders; Austin Peay State University remains unbeaten against Oakland City in the four-year history of competition.

About the Oakland City Raiders

2025-26 Record: 7-1 (0-0 River States Conference)

2024-26 Record: 15-5 (5-0 River States Conference)

The Raiders were River States Conference Champions in 2024 but fell to Grace College in the NAIA national tournament.

All-Time Series (since 2004): 4-0, Austin Peay State University

Last Meeting: The Governors defeated the Raiders 4-0, February 8th, 2025

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will continue their spring matches Saturday, February 7th, also at the Evansville Tennis Center, against the Drake Bulldogs.