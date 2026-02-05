Clarksville Obituary: Alfred Sidney Clark

Clarksville, TN – Alfred Sidney Clark, age 96, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 27th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, February 9th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Ronny Raines officiating. Burial and US Air Force Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Alfred entered this life on January 9th, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York to the late William and Mary Clark. He was a Veteran of The United States Air Force and had a long-lasting career with the Department of Defense. During his retirement years, Alfred found joy in being an art instructor at Austin Peay State University. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served in the video ministry, operating the camera.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Maude “Betty” Clark, and his son, Robert Clark.

Survivors include his daughter, Debra Lee Blankenship (Gary); grandchildren, Jon Holden (Amanda), Stephanie Dean (Jeremy), and Krystle Holden. He also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Find Us Faithful Fund.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.

