Clarksville Obituary: Alfred Sidney Clark

Clarksville, TN – Alfred Sidney Clark, age 96, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 27th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, February 9th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Ronny Raines officiating. Burial and US Air Force Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Alfred entered this life on January 9th, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York to the late William and Mary Clark. He was a Veteran of The United States Air Force and had a long-lasting career with the Department of Defense. During his retirement years, Alfred found joy in being an art instructor at Austin Peay State University. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served in the video ministry, operating the camera.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Maude “Betty” Clark, and his son, Robert Clark.
Survivors include his daughter, Debra Lee Blankenship (Gary); grandchildren, Jon Holden (Amanda), Stephanie Dean (Jeremy), and Krystle Holden. He also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Find Us Faithful Fund.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made to Alfred’s family at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com