Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 7th-10th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – As we head into the weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a mix of weather conditions, transitioning from cold temperatures to a warmer outlook. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect over the next few days.

On Friday, the day will start with increasing clouds, reaching a high near 50°F. A southwest wind will blow at 5 to 15 mph, shifting to a north-northwest direction by the afternoon. Be prepared for gusts that could reach up to 25 mph, adding a brisk feel to the day.

As Friday night approaches, the skies will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures dipping down to around 26°F. A north-northwest wind will continue at 5 to 10 mph, making for a chilly evening.

Saturday brings a welcome change, as sunshine will dominate the skies, leading to a high near 37°F. The north-northeast wind will be gentle, ranging from 5 to 10 mph, creating a pleasant day for outdoor activities.

Saturday night will see partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures falling to around 23°F. An east-northeast wind will begin to calm down, contributing to a crisp night.

Sunday forecasts mostly sunny skies with a high reaching near 52°F, making it the warmest day of the weekend. A southeast wind at around 5 mph will shift to a south-southwest direction in the afternoon, enhancing the warmth. As night falls on Sunday, expect mostly clear skies and a low of about 34°F, with a gentle south wind calming down.

Monday will bring sunny conditions once again, with a high temperature near 64°F. The calm winds will shift to a southwest direction around 5 mph, providing a lovely day to enjoy the outdoors.

As Monday night arrives, partly cloudy skies will prevail, with temperatures settling around 44°F. The calm winds will transition to a south-southwest breeze after midnight, maintaining a mild feel.

Tuesday introduces a 30 percent chance of showers, primarily after noon, with cloudy skies and a high near 67°F. As the day progresses, the chance for rain increases.

By Tuesday night, showers are likely, with mostly cloudy conditions expected. Temperatures will drop to around 48°F, and there’s a 60% chance of precipitation, so be prepared for wet weather.

In summary, Clarksville-Montgomery County is set for a varied weather pattern, transitioning from cold to warm, with the potential for rain as the week progresses. Keep an eye on the forecast as we move through these changing conditions!