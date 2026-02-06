Clarksville Obituary: Charles Robert Smith

Clarksville, TN – Charles Robert Smith, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026. He was lovingly known as “Chuck”.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 7th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Carrigan officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Chuck entered this life on November 20th, 1948 in Montgomery County, TN to the late James “Bun” and Lynne Smith. He was a 1966 graduate of Clarksville High School. Chuck then enlisted into the United States Army, where he served as a dedicated Army Medic. He was also a talented brick layer and wood worker. He was the master of everything and enjoyed tinkering. Chuck was a member of Sango Methodist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rebecca Reagan Smith; daughters, Courtney Smith and Charlsie Kennedy (Ricky); sisters, Betty Jo Suiter (Howard), and Peggy Griffey (David); grandchildren, Ava Smith, Kaden Tyson, Adrienne Kennedy, Braylon Kennedy, and Noah Kennedy.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.

