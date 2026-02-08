Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Comes Up Short Against Drake

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Drake, 4-0, at the Evansville Tennis Center, Saturday.

Drake opened the match with a doubles win over Lucas Ranciaro and Bodi van Galen, before the Bulldogs’ Alan Gonzalez and Ben Johnson defeated Vincent Lu and Glen Arnet to clinch the double point.

In singles play, Van Galen and Ranciaro each fell in two sets to give Drake a 3-0 advantage. Drake’s Jose Alessandro Hernandez then picked up a two-set win over Felipe de la Hormaza to clinch the match for the Bulldogs. The final three singles matches were left unfinished.

Austin Peay State University vs. Drake

Doubles

Singles

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team are back in action when they take on Southern Indiana, Febriaru 14th, in Evansville, Indiana.