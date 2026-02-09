City of Clarksville Prepares for Heavy Trucking Loads on Local Streets and Highways

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville and local government first responders and agencies have been informed of scheduled heavy loads of trucking shipments for private industry that will be moving through Clarksville streets and thoroughfares intermittently over the course of several weeks, beginning Wednesday, February 11th, 2026.

As these anticipated transports traverse the community, they are expected to present significant traffic impacts, the City of Clarksville has been informed.

The current plan is for at least 13 different loads to be transported by Roll Lift USA in conjunction with Kuehne and Nagel Inc., from Arcosa Aggregates on Barge Point Road, to Air Liquide located off of Boolean Drive near Tylertown Road.

The Airgas plant is expanding, and the shipments will include parts needed for that expansion, according to the information shared with the City.

Most of the individual cross-town transports are expected to take between 4-6 hours to complete, based on preliminary estimates.

Additionally, the City has been told that there are some larger loads that will require two days for transport completion across the City. During some of the shipments, lights and other static structures that might obstruct their paths will need to be disassembled before passage, and then reassembled.

These massive transports will be escorted by at least four Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, among other individuals designated for the task.

The tentative transport schedule, pending weather and other conditions that might affect shipments, includes these dates: February 11th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 23rd, 24th, 25th and 27th, and March 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 9th, 10th and 11th. Daily start times are expected to be after 8:30am to avoid the bulk of traffic associated with Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools.

The City and other intergovernmental entities have been informed that some of the trucking loads are to be 30-feet-tall, 25-feet-wide, and more than 200-feet-long.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said the City will continue to work cooperatively with Montgomery County Government and relevant agencies to remain informed of and prepared for these private shipments along local streets and highways.