Clarksville Obituary: Bentley Elizabeth Strange

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Bentley Elizabeth Strange, 15, of Clarksville, TN will be Friday, February 13th, 2026 at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00pm until the hour of service.

Bentley was born on September 25th, 2010 in Clarksville, TN. She passed away February 7th, 2026. Bentley was a student at West Creek High School. She was known for her smile, her sense of humor, and the way she could make others laugh. She cared deeply about people and was always willing to help. Bentley had a strong personality and a presence that was impossible to miss.

She was very smart and had recently begun the nursing academy, working toward a future focused on caring for others. Bentley also played softball and valued being part of a team. She was known by many nicknames, including Benny, We, Squeaky, and Monkey.

She is survived by her parents, Melissa Strange and Adam Felts; grandparents, Nick (Sarah) Strange and Phyllis (Paul) Childress; sister, Alexis Strange; brother, Kyle Russell; cousin, Sariah (Jelo) James, Kalijah James, and Jayden James, aunts, Amy Wilson and Laura Strange; uncles, Nickie (Julie) Strange and William Strange; bonus parents, Wayne and Liz Haugen; bonus sisters, Banner, Addie, and Clementine, best friend, Anlaysia Bradley, and many other family members.

The family requests everyone to wear green, Bentley’s favorite.