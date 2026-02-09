Clarksville Police Respond to Armed Individual Experiencing Mental Health Crisis

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 5:52pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a report of an armed individual experiencing a mental health crisis at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Westfield Court.

An adult male armed with a firearm had made suicidal statements. A police perimeter was established, and negotiators attempted to establish communication.

At approximately 6:16pm, while negotiations were ongoing, officers reported hearing a gunshot. The individual sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was located on the apartment’s patio. Officers and medical personnel immediately rendered aid until EMS arrived on scene.

The victim has been transported to Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital, and his status is unknown at this time.

There is no ongoing threat to the public. No officers, family members, or bystanders were injured during this incident. No other information is available.