Clarksville Pets of the Week for February 9th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 8th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Buddy is an adult male St.Bernard mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and can go home the same day. Come take him out in the yard and see what a great guy he is and how he’d be a wonderful companion. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Tug is an adult male Collie/Aussie mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He has been at the shelter a few weeks and staff say he is gaining weight and enjoys baths and grooming. He seems to be fine around other dogs and loves attention and is treat motivated which makes training easy. He might be good with children but meet and greets are required. Sweet boy waiting for his forever home.

Domino is an adult male Dalmation mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and is kennel trained. He is very loving and affectionate and needs to be the only pet in the home. He’s been around children but a meet and greet is still required. Come take him out in the yard and see what a great dog he is.

Novakai is an adult male Domestic Shorthair. He is vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. Check him out in the Cat room.

Styles is a male domestic shorthair mix. He is vetted, will be neutered upon adoption and litter trained. He can be seen in the Cat Room. He will make a great companion.

Dora is a young female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and litter box trained. Come see her in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located @ 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). Come visit them at their new facility.

For more information call 931.648.5750 MCACC will gladly answer your question or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Nightshade is a young female American Shorthair/Tabby mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Nightshade does have some special needs as far as her stomach issues. She is on a good probiotic and must have high quality food.

She needs to be an only cat for now until she grows out of this stomach issue. She is playful, funny and will be a lovely addition to a family. She is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Chance is a delightful male Domestic Short hair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Chance was sadly found in a ditch near death but was brought to the rescue and nursed back to health and is ready for his forever family.

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Chance has special needs as he is partially blind. That does not stop him from loving human companionship and attention. He can see/hear when people are walking near him and will come up and rub against your legs. He eats kibble but does love his wet food as a treat. Chance needs a loving home. *Foster homes are always needed.For more information and application, please contact CATS by texting Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. Drako is just the sweetest, silliest guy and is looking for a special home where he is the only pet and the center of attention.

He needs a home where he can decompress and settle in at his own pace and a family willing to continue building his confidence and continue training. He would be a wonderful jogging buddy and companion. Drako was abandoned at 9 weeks old and has been living with the wonderful folks at the rescue since then. He needs his own forever family.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, /www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Hunter is an adult male German Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is good with other dogs and children. Hunter is working on his leash skills and is doing very well.

He does get very excited meeting people and that is being worked on as well. Great companion and good jogging and hiking buddy. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Hunter is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Molly is a five and half year old female Sheepdoodle with one blue eye and one brown. She is fully vetted, spayed, housetrained and microchipped. Molly is extremely skittish and loud noises always make her jump. She does take a minute to warm up to people. Molly is ok around other calm dogs. Molly needs a home without children please. She would do best in a calmer, less hectic environment. Molly would be ideal for someone retired. She’d be your best companion.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Delilah is a lovely 3 year old female longhair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a very sweet, loving girl and can coexist with laid back, easy going cats and even cat savvy respectful dogs or just be a spoiled only kitty. Delilah needs a CALM home. Too much chaos or commotion causes her to completely stress out. She needs a family willing to stay committed to her grooming needs. Delilah is looking for her forever family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Giblet is an adorable, sweet young male mixed breed. This happy go lucky boy is fully vetted, neutered and house/kennel trained. Gib does well with other dogs, cats and children. He loves doing his zoomies and playing with his toys. He would love to be your best cuddle buddy. Giblet would be a wonderful companion.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/giblet or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Lemon Drop is a 5 month old male American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, house trained and will come with a neuter voucher. He is young so it is unknown how he is with kids or cats but does fine with other dogs. He loves chasing toys and making his people laugh. He can be the king of zoomies so a nice yard for him to run and burn energy would be great. Long walks to tire him out are fun too.

Hot Rod’s Garage

Lemon Drop binds fast and hard with his family so be prepared for the sweetest, funniest, most loving velcro side kick. Meet and greets are required. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Storm is a handsome, young, male Black Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and is attending ongoing training classes. He is good with other dogs but he does have a lot of young pup/Lab energy so he might be a lot for toddlers. Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Mike is a 5 year old male Yorkie. He is fully vetted and neutered. Mike came from a rough previous life and was never house trained. He currently wears belly bands as he is slowly learning the ways of house training. Mike is also HW positive so he is on a monthly pill for treatment. Mike needs a home with no children please.

He does settle in with other dogs. Mike needs an adopter who will be committed to giving him his medication each month till clear and have patience working on his house training. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Thome is a 6 month old male grey and white shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and FIV and Feline leukemia negative. He does ok with other pets but must have a meet and greet before adoption. He needs time to adjust.

He does fine with children and hasn’t been around dogs but he is very easy going and may do well with cat savvy dogs. If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with him please reach out to the rescue. Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com