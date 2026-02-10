Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage and Lane Closure for Woodale Drive and surrounding areas for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, February 12th, 2026, at 9:00am. The following streets and roads will be affected.

Low water pressure may be present in the area.

Woodale Drive (Buckeye Lane to Lafayette Road)

Buckingham Place

Shalimar Drive

The southbound lane on Woodale Drive will be closed from Buckeye Lane to Lafayette Road. Traffic will be detoured to Buckeye Lane and Lafayette Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to be alert to utility workers and their equipment and to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve maintenance work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 3:30pm.