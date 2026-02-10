Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure for Rufus Johnson Road and Highway 76 for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, February 12th, at 10:00pm at 175 Highway 76 (Dunkin Donuts and El Dorado).

Low water pressure possible for vicinity.

Rufus Johnson Road will be closed starting at 4:00pm, and traffic will be detoured to Highway 76 to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 4:00am on Friday, February 13th.