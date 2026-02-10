Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement on Christine Drive and Surrounding Areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, February 19th, 2026 at 9:00am.

The following streets and roads will be affected.

Christine Drive

Morrison Drive (Christine Drive to Paula Drive)

Paula Drive (Christine Drive to Morrison Drive)

Aurelia-Lynn Drive

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 1:00pm.