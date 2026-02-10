1 APSU Men’s Basketball faces #3 Queens in Midweek ASUN Showdown in Charlotte

Austin Peay (11-6 | 11-1 ASUN) at Queens (14-11 | 9-3 ASUN)

Wednesday, February 11th, 2026 | 6:00pm

Charlotte, NC | Curry Arena

Clarksville, TN – The top team in the Atlantic Sun Conference, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team faces Queens in a Wednesday 6:00pm CT matchup at Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Austin Peay (17-6, 11-1 ASUN) takes a six-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game against Queens (14-11, 9-3 ASUN). The Governors are 6-6 on the road this season, including 4-1 during the league calendar, while Queens is 10-1 at home and 5-1 on the confines of its home hardwood since ASUN action began, January 1st.

Led by the reigning ASUN Men’s Basketball Player and Newcomer of the Week, Collin Parker, who is fourth in the league with 16.9 points per game, Austin Peay State University defeated North Alabama 91-62 last time out, with Parker pacing the APSU Govs in scoring for the 11th time this season with 27 points against the Lions.

Parker, who is averaging 28.0 points per game over the Govs’ last four contests, has all six of APSU’s top six scoring performances this season, including a trio of 30-point outings thus far.

The Montgomery City, Missouri native was followed in the scoring column by a career-high 26-point night by freshman Zyree Collins. Collins’, whose 14.3 points per game lead all ASUN freshmen and rank 36th nationally amongst his class, also outright leads the league with 2.22 steals per game – that mark is second nationally among freshmen and 22nd in Division I. Collins also added a season-high four three-pointers on just six attempts from distance in the win over the Lions.

With multiple offensive highlights – not to mention Rashaud Marshall, who is 11th nationally with a 64.3 field-goal percentage and is averaging 13.4 points per game and a team-high 6.3 boards per night – the APSU Govs are led by one of the best defenses in mid major basketball.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN and ranks fifth nationally with 10.3 steals per game, with its 15.3 turnovers forced also leading the league and ranking 17th in the NCAA. The APSU Govs also pace the league in a myriad of defensive categories including scoring defense (70.5, 92nd nationally), field-goal percentage defense (43.3, 146th), scoring margin (+10.7, 48th), three-point defense (31.0, 55th), and turnover margin (+4.3, ninth).

From The Jump

Third-year head coach and 2004 Austin Peay graduate Corey Gipson is 50-41 at the helm of his alma mater. Last time out, Gipson became the fifth-fasted head coach to eclipse the half-century mark in wins, with his 16.7 wins per season – still with six games plus one guaranteed postseason game – rank third all-time.Wednesday’s game, and all ASUN Conference contests throughout the 2025-26 season, are broadcast live on ESPN+. TJ Chillot (PxP), Walker Mehl (Analyst), and Hannah Bradley (Sideline) will be on the call for the midweek game between the Governors and Royals.

Austin Peay State University’s 13th game of ASUN play takes it to Charlotte, North Carolina for a midweek matchup against Queens at Curry Arena.

The Governors are 2-3 all-time against the Royals, with all five games coming since both teams joined the league prior to the 2022-23 season.

The series is tied 1-1 in Charlotte, with the APSU Govs earning a 92-78 win last season (2/20/25) for the program’s first win in the Queen City.

Austin Peay has held 19-of-23 teams below their season average in scoring this season, and allows a league-best 70.5 points per game this season.

Queens has the top-scoring offense in the league, with 84.1 points per game.

The Royals, however, allow the second-most points per game this season (83.2).

Collin Parker leads Austin Peay State University and ranks fourth in the ASUN with 16.9 points per game.

Parker has scored at least 20 points in four-straight games, the first Gov to accomplish the feat since DeMarcus Sharp during the 2023-24 season.

About the Queens Royals

Queens went 20-15 overall and 11-7 in ASUN Conference play to finish sixth in the league standings. After upsetting No. 3 Florida Gulf Coast, 71-65 in the ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals, the Royals fell to the eventual tournament champions in Lipscomb, 81-76 in the tournament’s semifinal round.

The Royals earned a bid to College Basketball Invitational, where they defeated Northern Arizona in the opening round, before dropping an 88-73 decision to Cleveland State in the quarterfinal to officially end their 2024-25 season.

Queens was picked to win the league in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll, receiving 6-of-12 first-place votes. A reigning Third Team All-ASUN selection, Chris Ashby was tabbed the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 12.7 points with 115 made three-pointers during his senior season in 2024-25.

Queens was the last unbeaten team to begin ASUN Conference play, winning seven-straight games to begin the league calendar. After its strong start, the Royals took a dive in the ASUN standings, dropping three-straight games by a combined 21 points. Since then, QUOC has won back-to-back games, coming in a 19-point win against Jacksonville, Thursday, and a 29-point win against North Florida.

