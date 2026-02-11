Style and Strength Shine as Bella’s Closet Hosts Sold-Out SEASONS Fashion Show in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Style, strength, and community took center stage Saturday as Bella’s Closet hosted its 2nd Annual “SEASONS: A Journey of Style & Strength” Fashion Show Fundraiser at the APSU Dunn Center, delivering an unforgettable celebration of empowerment and purpose.

Held on February 7th, 2026, the sold-out event welcomed 519 guests from 10:00am to 2:00pm, transforming the venue into a vibrant runway experience that blended high-end fashion with heartfelt storytelling. From the moment doors opened, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement, anticipation, and a shared commitment to uplifting women across Clarksville.

“This is a great event. It’s fun, and it truly represents what Bella’s Closet is all about—community. It brings together women from all walks of life, all shapes and sizes, all colors and creeds, and all national origins, to have a great time while supporting a great cause,” stated Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

The show officially began at 10:30am with opening remarks from Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Cynthia Pitts, setting the tone for a day centered on unity and community impact. Guests then enjoyed a beautifully curated brunch sponsored by CDE Lightband at 11:00am, featuring soup, salad, fresh bread, and an assortment of desserts.

“I’m so happy that CDE Lightband can be part of Bella’s Closet’s event this year. Their work has helped so many people in our community, and being able to support something so meaningful is truly the least we can do,” Brian Taylor, General Manager at CDE Lightband, stated.

At 11:30am, the runway came alive as models showcased fashion inspired by the four seasons—winter, spring, summer, and fall—followed by a stunning evening wear finale. Each segment symbolized the journey of growth, change, resilience, and strength that defines the women Bella’s Closet serves.

Beyond the runway, the event featured a silent auction filled with gift baskets, purses, wallets, fashion items, and more. Each table was adorned with a statement purse centerpiece, with one lucky guest at every table taking home the prize. Door prizes added to the excitement, keeping attendees engaged throughout the afternoon.

“Bella’s Closet has supported Austin Peay State University, its students, and the greater Clarksville community for many years. They have become an essential support system for women in need, offering not just clothing, but confidence, encouragement, and opportunity. Giving back to Bella’s Closet by supporting this event was truly the least I could do, because their impact on our community—and on the lives of so many women—is invaluable.” said Jeff Walton, Director of professional and workforce development at Austin Peace State University.

Interwoven between fashion segments were powerful testimonials and personal stories, highlighting the real-life impact of Bella’s Closet programs. These moving moments underscored the organization’s mission to go beyond clothing—offering mentorship, job readiness support, and a safe, empowering space for women to rebuild confidence and pursue new opportunities.

“I think the next step is expanding this event. The response has been incredible—so many people wanted to attend, but we sold out and couldn’t accommodate everyone. That kind of demand tells us there’s real excitement around this, and we want to make sure even more people have the chance to be part of it next time,” said Cynthia Pitts co-founded Bella’s Closet.

Following the closing remarks, guests were invited to check under their chairs for a final surprise. One envelope holder claimed the coveted purse door prize, bringing the event to an energetic and joyful close.

Every ticket sold directly supported Bella’s Closet’s essential services, reinforcing the fundraiser’s deeper purpose. Attendees didn’t just witness a fashion show—they invested in the future of women in their community, making the 2nd Annual SEASONS Fashion Show a powerful reminder that style can inspire change, and community can transform lives.

“I truly appreciate everyone who came out and purchased a ticket, along with all of our sponsors. Your support helps carry on the mission of Bella’s Closet and shows the incredible encouragement of our community. Everything we offer at Bella’s Closet is completely free, and we are able to care for people not only within our community but beyond it as well. We want more people to know about what we do, because there are still so many individuals who need assistance and may not yet realize that Bella’s Closet is here to help,” Cynthia Pitts stated.

Photo Gallery