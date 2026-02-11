Austin Peay State University Baseball Trio Lands on 2026 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Dallas, TX – The Austin Peay State University baseball senior Gavin Alveti, redshirt senior Jackson Hohensee, and senior Kade Shatwell were named to the 2026 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List, the organization announced Tuesday.

The initial preseason watch list consists of 104 student-athletes, who headline some of the best relief pitchers across Division I baseball.

Alveti, a senior transfer from Central Arkansas, was named to the list after pitching to a 1-0 record his junior season. He started one game over 20 appearances last season, where he struck out 25 batters while only walking three over 41.0 innings.

Hohensee, a redshirt senior, joins the Governors after spending four seasons at Arizona Christian, where he set the single-season save record (13). He appeared 26 times in relief last season and finished the year with a 1-3 record and a 2.97 ERA over 30.1 innings. He struck out 43 batters in 2025, while walking only 13.

Shatwell, a senior who returns to the Governors’ staff in 2026 following a 2-2 record with four saves on the bump. The right-handed flamethrower pitched to a 9.19 ERA last season while striking out 25 batters and walking 14.

