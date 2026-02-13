City of Clarksville Offices Closed Monday in Observance of President’s Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed Monday, February 16th, 2026, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Public safety departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential city services continue.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will also continue to operate regular route service throughout the day.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offices will be closed on Monday. Recreation Centers will remain open.

All Parks and Recreation offices and facilities will return to normal hours on Tuesday, February 17th.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.-7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and online bill payment feature at www.clarksvillegw.com will be operational.

Drive-up Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and 2215 Madison Street and in-store at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, February 17th, for regular scheduled hours.