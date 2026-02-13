Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Welcomes West Georgia for 2:00pm Home Game Saturday

Austin Peay (14-9 | 6-7 ASUN) vs. Queens ((15-9 | 8-5 ASUN)

Saturday, February 14th, 2026 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts the West Georgia Wolves for a Saturday 2:00pm game at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (14-9, 6-7 ASUN) most recently took an 85-47 win over Queens on Thursday. JaNiah Newell led the way with her 15-point performance as Ines Gnahore, Anovia Sheals, and Kyra Perkins all saw double-figure scoring.

Newell had a team-high five rebounds, which marked the most by a Gov this season.

West Georgia (15-9, 8-5 ASUN) lost 60-65 to North Alabama on Wednesday. Grace O’Gara played all 40 minutes and led with 18 points as Destiny Jones had a 14-point, 12-rebound performance.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting of the Govs and the Wolves, with the Wolves leading the series 2-1.

The last matchup was a 60-49 Governor win in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament, March 7th, 2024, in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is first in the ASUN with 27.2 bench points, 8.1 rebound margin, and 14.2 offensive rebounds per game.

Lameria Thomas leads the conference with 3.9 offensive rebounds per game. Her 7.02 rebounds rank sixth.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third in the conference with 3.8 assists per game and fourth with a 1.18 assist/turnover ratio.

Anovia Sheals is seventh in the ASUN with a 75.3 free-throw percentage.

About the West Georgia Wolves

The West Georgia Wolves average 71. 7 points and 38.8 rebounds per game.

Asia Donald leads the Wolves with 14.3 points per game. Jasmine Jones has 14.2.

Jones also averages 3.1 three-pointers and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Sydne Tolberts leads UWG with 3.4 assists per game.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

After the game against the Wolves, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to Central Arkansas for a midweek matchup against the Sugar Bears, February 18th.