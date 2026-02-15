Austin Peay State University to Host Industry Leaders for Spring Legends of Business Series

Clarksville, TN – The College of Business at Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Legends Bank will host two guest speakers this spring, bringing accomplished leaders across industries to campus to connect with students for the Legends of Business speaker series.

David Hogan of Ribbon Communications and David “Buck” Dellinger of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) will share their real-world perspectives on leadership, innovation, and career development.

“David and Buck are outstanding leaders making a difference in the region and beyond,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business. “I am excited to share their wisdom and experiences with the Austin Peay State University community this spring in continuation of our Legends of Business speaker series with Legends Bank.”

David Hogan – February 18th

David Hogan, a Clarksville native and APSU alumnus, serves as the senior vice president for Ribbon Communications, leading strategic growth initiatives across enterprise, government, and channel markets.

With over two decades of experience in telecommunications and technology, he combines deep industry expertise with a passion for innovation, helping organizations modernize their communications infrastructure and embrace cloud-based solutions.

David “Buck” Dellinger – April 1st

David “Buck” Dellinger is the CEO of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC). Before accepting the position at the EDC, Dellinger was the chief development officer of the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) in Nashville, Tennessee. He also served in the United States Army from 1988 to 2017, including in leadership roles as chief of staff of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and garrison commander for Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Both events will take place at 11:15am in the Legends Bank Lecture Hall at Austin Peay State University. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the speaker series, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.