Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Opens 2026 Season at Grand Sands Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team and second-year head coach Michael Hobson prepare for the 2026 season opener at the Grand Sands Tournament, Friday-Saturday, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Governors open the season with a 9:00am (CT), Friday match against Morehead State, followed by a 1:00pm contest against conference Eastern Kentucky. The following day, APSU faces Tusculum at 9:00am, before taking on Liberty at 1:00pm.

Hobson added eight newcomers, including three transfer additions, four freshmen, and one from the APSU Govs’ volleyball team during the offseason.

Aubreigh Oswald joins the team after spending the fall season playing indoor at Eastern Michigan. The 10th roster in program history also features four freshman, Sage Raby, Isabella Russell, Erin Murrath, and Camryn Missig.

The newcomers also feature Stephen F. Austin transfer Ashley Boswell, and Bailey Hope, who previously played for Hobson at Louisiana-Monroe. Lastly, Addi Hultquist joins the Govs after spending the fall playing on APSU’s volleyball team.

Seven Govs make their return from last season in Emily Freel, Emma Loiars, Grace Austin, Bailey Lassater, Jordyn Beneteau, Alsyon Cooper, and Angelena Greene.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team’s second tournament of the season takes it to South Carolina’s Wheeler Beach Bash. There, it faces the Gamecocks and Coastal Carolina on February 28th at 10:00am (CT) and 3:00pm, respectively in Columbia, South Carolina.