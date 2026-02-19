Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 19th2-3rd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County should prepare for an active stretch of weather to close out the workweek, followed by a noticeable cool-down heading into the weekend and early next week.

Periods of rain and gusty winds will give way to sunshine, but temperatures will steadily trend colder, with overnight lows dipping below freezing by the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day on Thursday, with rain chances increasing again later in the afternoon after a brief midday lull. Skies will be partly sunny at times, allowing temperatures to climb to around 74 degrees. Winds from the south-southwest will range from 5 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph, adding a breezy feel to the warm conditions.

Rain chances linger into Thursday night, with scattered showers possible between the evening hours and midnight. Clouds will begin to break at times as temperatures fall to around 47 degrees. Winds will shift from the south-southwest to the west overnight, remaining breezy with occasional gusts near 20 mph.

Friday brings a return to quieter weather, as sunshine dominates the forecast and temperatures top out near 60 degrees. Westerly winds will be lighter, generally between 5 and 10 mph, making for a calmer and cooler day.

Clouds increase Friday night again, and a slight chance of showers develops mainly after midnight. Temperatures will dip to around 40 degrees as winds turn from calm to light out of the north-northeast.

A small chance of showers returns Saturday afternoon, but much of the day will feature mostly sunny skies. Cooler air settles in, keeping highs near 55 degrees with light northerly winds.

Saturday night turns colder, with only a slight chance of showers early in the evening before skies partially clear. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 29 degrees, with northwest winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Sunday will feel more like late winter, despite mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs are expected to reach only about 42 degrees, while northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph may gust as high as 25 mph, adding a sharp chill to the air.

Clear skies Sunday night will allow temperatures to drop further, with lows near 23 degrees and continued northwest winds around 10 mph.

Mostly sunny conditions continue into Monday, though cold air remains firmly in place. High temperatures are forecast to reach just 38 degrees.

Monday night stays clear and cold, with lows falling to around 20 degrees, marking one of the coldest nights of the upcoming forecast period.

Overall, Clarksville and Montgomery County residents should be prepared for a quick transition from springlike warmth to winterlike cold, especially during overnight hours this weekend. Keeping an eye on changing conditions and planning for colder mornings will be key in the days ahead.