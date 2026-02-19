Clarksville Obituary: Charlotte Jean Smith

Clarksville, TN – Charlotte Jean Smith, a devoted seamstress and beloved family matriarch, was born on March 6th, 1945, in Bowersville, Ohio. She passed away on February 15th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Clarksville, leaving behind a legacy of love and dedication to her family.

Charlotte cherished her role as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her three daughters: Christina J. (Don) Jacobs of Cadiz, OH, Sherri A. (Joe) Willis of Adams, TN, and Mary R. (Eric) Christian of Niles, MI. Charlotte’s nurturing spirit extended to her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with the joy of welcoming one more great-grandchild soon.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerald Smith, and her parents, Dan P. Ford and Mary A. Harness Ford.

Her life and work as a seamstress and crocheter not only provided for her family but also became an expression of her love, creating beautiful memories woven through fabric ,thread, and yarn. She will be remembered fondly for her faith in Christ and devotion to her family.

The visitation to honor Charlotte will be held on February 21st, 2026, at Cross & Crown Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN, from 10:00am to 11:30am, followed by a funeral service beginning at noon. She will be laid to rest on Monday, February 23rd, 2026 at the Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY, graveside ceremony starting at 1:00pm.