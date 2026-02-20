National Gas Average Slips Slightly, but Summer Price Climb Looms

Washington, D.C. – The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped slightly from the previous week to $2.92. Pump prices are expected to start their seasonal climb soon, as spring approaches and summer-blend gasoline production begins.

Tensions between the United States and Iran are another factor that could drive up crude oil prices. Right now, gas prices are the lowest they’ve been for this time of year since 2021.

Today’s National Average: $2.929

One Week Ago: $2.944

One Month Ago: $2.825

One Year Ago: $3.164

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.30 million b/d to 8.74 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 259.1 million barrels to 255.8 million.

Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $2.86 to settle at $65.19 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 9 million barrels from the previous week. At 419.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station rose to 39 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.59), Hawaii ($4.40), Washington ($4.18), Oregon ($3.71), Nevada ($3.64), Alaska ($3.51), Arizona ($3.19), Pennsylvania ($3.10), Washington, DC ($3.09), and Vermont ($3.00).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Oklahoma ($2.28), Arkansas ($2.45), Kansas ($2.46), Mississippi ($2.49), Iowa ($2.50), Louisiana ($2.50), Missouri ($2.51), North Dakota ($2.53), Wisconsin ($2.53), and Texas ($2.55).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Hawaii (50 cents), Alaska (48 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), South Carolina (44 cents), New Hampshire (44 cents), New Jersey (43 cents), California (42 cents), Idaho (42 cents), and Tennessee (42 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (25 cents), Wyoming (27 cents), Missouri (28 cents), Nebraska (30 cents), Utah (31 cents), Iowa (32 cents), Vermont (32 cents), Maryland (33 cents), New Mexico (33 cents), and Delaware (34 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.