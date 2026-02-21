Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls at North Alabama in Conference Match

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis fell to North Alabama, 7-0, Friday at the at the UNA Tennis Courts.

The Governors lost the first double match, with Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski left their matched unfinished against North Alabama’s Izan Orgiles and Alex Despoja, 4-3. Then Felipe De La Hormaza and Vincent Lu fell to a 6-2 loss to Alberto Atlur and Satoro Nakajima. Bodi van Galen and Lucas Ranciaro lost their match, 6-2 to Lachlan Brian, and Benjamin Meyers.

Ranciaro finished his match first with a loss to Samu Dominguez 1-6, 1-6. Loubser finished with a loss against Brain, De La Hormaza fell to Despoja 1-6, 1-6. Glen Arnet took the loss against Meyers. Lu and Tomovski took their losses in two sets.

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama

Doubles

Singles

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when they take on Chattanooga on Friday at 12:00pm in Chattanooga, Tennessee.