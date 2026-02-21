Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Rallies from 3-0 Hole to Beat Appalachian State 4-3

Boone, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team came back from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 4-3 victory against Appalachian State, 4-3, Saturday, at the Appalachian State Tennis Courts.

In doubles, the APSU Govs’ No. 1 pairing of Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang fell to their opponents, 6-3. Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel defeated their opponents in a 6-3 match. Clemence Butavand and Sophia Baranov lost their match to Allegra Hodson and Sreenidhi Balaji to lose the double point for the Governors.

The Governors made a stellar comeback after dropping decisions from the No. 1 and No. 2 singles courts. After dropping her first singles match, Luca Bohlen came back to win 6-1, 6-2, respectively, and give Austin Peay State University its first point of the afternoon.

Butavand then defeated her opponent in straight sets, with the first set ending in a 7-0 tiebreaker and winning the second set, 6-3. Bruns continued the scoring streak for the APSU Govs, with a two-set win, finishing the match with a 7-4 tiebreaker. Elena Thiel then clinched the win for Austin Peay State University, responding to a 6-2 first-set loss with 6-2 and 6-4 wins in her second and final sets.

Following this match, the Governors are 5-2, with their only losses being on the road to Furman, and at #28 Vanderbilt.

Results

Doubles

Singles

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from North Carolina, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back in action at 10:00am, Sunday, when they face Wofford at the Reeves Tennis Center in in Spartanburg, South Carolina.