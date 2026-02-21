Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Rallies from 3-0 Hole to Beat Appalachian State 4-3

Boone, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team came back from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 4-3 victory against Appalachian State, 4-3, Saturday, at the Appalachian State Tennis Courts.
In doubles, the APSU Govs’ No. 1 pairing of Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang fell to their opponents, 6-3. Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel defeated their opponents in a 6-3 match. Clemence Butavand and Sophia Baranov lost their match to Allegra Hodson and Sreenidhi Balaji to lose the double point for the Governors.
The Governors made a stellar comeback after dropping decisions from the No. 1 and No. 2 singles courts. After dropping her first singles match, Luca Bohlen came back to win 6-1, 6-2, respectively, and give Austin Peay State University its first point of the afternoon.
Butavand then defeated her opponent in straight sets, with the first set ending in a 7-0 tiebreaker and winning the second set, 6-3. Bruns continued the scoring streak for the APSU Govs, with a two-set win, finishing the match with a 7-4 tiebreaker. Elena Thiel then clinched the win for Austin Peay State University, responding to a 6-2 first-set loss with 6-2 and 6-4 wins in her second and final sets.
Following this match, the Governors are 5-2, with their only losses being on the road to Furman, and at #28 Vanderbilt.
Results
Doubles
- Savannah DadaMascoll / Taya Powell def. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang, 6-3
- Pauline Bruns / Elena Thiel def. Naledi Manyube /Ruby Broadbent, 6-3
- Allegra Hodson / Sreenidhi Balaji def. Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand, 6-3
Singles
- Savannah DadaMascoll def. Sophia Baranov, 6-2, 6-3
- Naledi Manyube def. Yi-Ching Huang, 6-3, 6-2
- Luca Bohlen def. Taya Powell, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
- Clemence Butavand def. Allegra Hodson, 7-6 (7-0), 6-3
- Pauline Bruns def. Ruby Broadbent, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
- Elena Thiel def. Alexi Cleveland, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
