Tennessee Men’s Basketball Knocks Off #19 Vanderbilt, 69-65, in Nashville

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee men’s basketball team registered its second AP top-20 road triumph in as many opportunities this season with a 69-65 victory Saturday afternoon at No. 19/18 Vanderbilt.

Tennessee (20-7, 10-4 SEC) rallied from a nine-point deficit to claim its 15th victory in the last 17 series meetings with its in-state conference foe. Senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie paced the victors with a game-high 17 points at a sold-out Memorial Gymnasium, helping the program clinch its school-record-tying fifth straight 20-win season.

The Volunteers started 6-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 at the line to take a 15-10 advantage after 5:33 of action. Freshman wing Chandler Bing then hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 24-10 extended run—it included four makes in a row—for Vanderbilt (21-6, 8-6 SEC) and give it a 34-25 lead with 4:33 on the clock.

Tennessee responded by holding the Commodores scoreless for 3:50, forcing seven straight missed field goals, and scoring six points in a row to make it a three-point just 54 ticks before the intermission. The home team, which did not make a field goal in the last 6:08 of the stanza, tallied the final point of the frame on a free throw and took a 35-31 edge into the locker room.

The Volunteers forced four missed shots and three turnovers on the defensive end to open the second half and took a 37-35 edge with 17:25 to go. The Commodores, 30 seconds later, snapped a stretch of 9:13 without a made field goal—they missed 11 in a row—on a contested, turnaround, buzzer-beating 3-pointer, to go back up by one.

That shot started an 11-2 surge for the home team—it included eight consecutive points in 1:59—to give Vanderbilt a 46-39 lead with 13:50 left. After the teams exchanged 3-pointers, Tennessee went on an 11-2 run in 2:55 to go in front, 53-51, with 8:56 remaining. It pushed the margin to four, 57-53, with 5:59 to go, but the Commodores scored the next five points to go back ahead by one just 61 ticks later and then stretched the cushion to three with 3:18 on the timer.

Just 30 seconds later, Tennessee leveled the score at 60 on a 3-pointer by Gillespie, but Vanderbilt answered with a long-range make of its own 23 seconds after that to claim a 63-60 lead with 2:25 to play.

Sophomore guard Bishop Boswell scored on the Volunteers’ next two possessions, grabbing a defensive rebound in between, to put his team up by one with 1:34 remaining. The Commodores pulled back ahead by a point, on a pair of free throws, 16 seconds later, but freshman forward Nate Ament answered with a turnaround jump-shot to put Tennessee up, 66-65, with 54 ticks left after its fourth make in a row.

Following two more stops, the Volunteers tripled their lead on a pair of free throws by Gillespie with 13.2 seconds left. Tennessee then forced another miss and freshman guard Amari Evans sealed the game with a free throw with 1.8 ticks remaining. Vanderbilt missed a shot at the buzzer, as Tennessee held the home team without a made field goal—its last five attempts all missed the mark—in the closing two-plus minutes.

Gillespie shot 3-of-7 from long range in the victory and added a game-best three steals to his leading point total. Ament tallied 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds, the latter tied for his second-most of the year. Boswell, meanwhile, finished with nine points and a team-best four assists.

Sophomore guard Tyler Tanner paced the Commodores with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, but the Volunteers limited him a 1-of-5 clip in the second half. Graduate guard Duke Miles had 12 points, but Tennessee held him to a 3-of-13 ledger from the field.

Senior forward Devin McGlockton had 11 points and five boards for Vanderbilt, while senior center Jalen Washington had eight points, a game-best 10 rebounds and a game-high six blocks.

Miles and senior forward Tyler Nickel, the Commodores’ second- and third-leading scorers, combined to shoot 4-of-21 against the stingy Tennessee defense, with a 3-of-12 mark from long range. Nickel had a season-low three points on 1-of-8 shooting, including a 1-of-6 tally beyond the arc.

The Volunteers concluded the tilt with a 40-22 margin in paint points and, aided by a 14-8 tally on the offensive glass, a 12-6 figure in second-chance points. They also held Vanderbilt, which made four of its first five 3-point tries in the opening eight minutes, to a 5-of-18 ledger over the last 32 minutes.

