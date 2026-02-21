APSU Women’s Basketball Cruises to 82-14 Rout of Bellarmine at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team took an 82-41 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Bellarmine, Saturday, on senior day at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (15-11, 7-9 ASUN) held the Bellarmine (2-17, 0-16 ASUN) scoreless for the first three minutes of play until a three-pointer by Ava Smith, making the score 6-3. The Governors led by as many as 10 at 15-5 from free throws by Jade Rucker. A jumper by Kayce Hyman got the Knights within eight, but a half-court shot at the buzzer by Mya Williams ended the first frame with the Govs leading 18-7.

The Governors led by as many as 25 at 39-14 with a jumper by Anovia Sheals with 1:12 remaining before the break. Bellarmine ended the first half with a free throw and a three-pointer to cut their deficit to 21.

The two teams traded shots to open the third quarter, but back-to-back layups by Sheals and Thomas gave the Govs a 32-point lead with five minutes remaining. The Governors ended the frame with three consecutive three-pointers to lead 67-27.

Austin Peay State University continued to dominate, leading by 48 at 79-31 with a three-pointer by Ines Gnahore. The Knights cut their deficit to 41 with free throws and a three-pointer by Carly Bryant, but the ASUN victory went to the APSU Govs.

The Difference

Bellarmine turnovers. Bellarmine had 30 turnovers compared to the Govs’ eight. The team’s eight turnovers were the lowest of the season.

Inside The Box Score

Ines Gnahore led the Govs with a season-high 23 points.

Mya Williams had a 20-point performance with four three-pointers.

Williams also had seven steals, the most by a Govs since La’Nya Foster’s seven at High Point, December 21st, 2024.

Lameria Thomas grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Anovia Sheals led with six assists

The APSU Govs’ 11 three pointers were a season high.

Their 22 assists were the most since their 25 against Sewanee, November 3rd.

The Governors’ 19 steals matched their previous season high set against Berry, December 28th.

The team’s eight turnovers were the lowest of the season.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team remains at home as the Govs welcome Eastern Kentucky to F&M Bank Arena Wednesday, February 25th. Tip-off is at 5:00pm.