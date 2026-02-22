31.7 F
Austin Peay State University Softball Run-Rules Houston Christian, Drops Tight Game to Sam Houston

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball Blanks Houston Christian 9-0, Falls 3-2 to Sam Houston. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballHuntsville, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team earned an 8-0 run-rule victory in the first game of the day against Houston Christian, but had a late comeback attempt fall just short in a 3-2 decision against Sam Houston, Saturday, at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

Game One

Austin Peay 9, Houston Christian 0

Cameron Grayson tossed the first shutout by this season, as Austin Peay ended a three-game losing streak with a 9-0 win against Houston Christian in the first game of the day. After Brie Howard recorded the Govs’ first of nine hits with a two-out single in the bottom of the first, she was later brought across the plate by Sammie Shelander who doubled to deep left field.

Grayson and company allowed just two Huskies to reach scoring position, and had as many three-up, three-down frames entering the bottom of the sixth.

Shelby Allen was the first of eight-straight Governors to reach base to begin the bottom of the sixth, with a muffed throw by the Huskies’ first baseman resulting in an error. Just one pitch later, Brie Howard scored both herself and Allen on a home run, giving the Govs a 3-0 lead with one out.

Sammie Shelander then was walked in four pitches and her pinch runner, Maggie Daughrity, advanced to second following a Katie Raper single. Just one batter later, Natalie Burns doubled to left field to score one – the Govs second of five-straight hits – and the bats of Kiley Hinton and Makayla Navarro combined to bring in three more runs for the Govs.

With runners on first and second Allen singled to the left side, which scored Baker which brought up the run-rule decision for Austin Peay State.

Gov of Decision: Cameron Grayson (W, 2-3), 6.0IP, 5H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1K, 71 pitches

Game Two

Austin Peay 2, Houston Christian 3

Austin Peay State University allowed just one run in the first four innings in its second game of the day against Sam Houston; however, the host Bearkats extended their lead to 3-0 following a two-run bottom of the fifth.

Emilee Baker led off the top of the sixth with a four-pitch walk, and was brought around the basepaths three batters later by a Sammie Shelander single.

Katie Raper cut into the deficit further an inning later with a leadoff home run, but a fly out, strikeout, and ground out resulted in the 3-2 loss.

Gov of Decision: Alanah Jones (L, 1-2), 5.0 IP, 7H, 3R, 3ER, 2BB, 2K, 93 pitches

