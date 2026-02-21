Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Sets Records in Saturday Sweep at Grand Sands

Cincinnati, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team closed the Grand Sands Tournament with a pair of wins, beating Tusculum, 3-2, and Liberty, 4-1, Saturday at Grand Sands Volleyball.

The Governors set a pair of program records in their season-opening tournament, with 27 sets won being the most by an APSU team in the opening weekend of a season, and Isabella Russell posting a 3-1 record, which is the best mark by an APSU freshman in the opening weekend of a season.

In the opening match against Tusculum, the pair of Alyson Cooper and Jordyn Beneteau earned the Govs’ first win of the day and their first win of the season on the No. 2 court. Grace Austin and Isabella Russell added a two-set win on No. 1, before Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell clinched the match for Austin Peay State University with a two-set win on the No. 3 court.

In the second match of the day against Liberty, the APSU Govs swept the opening wave with Cooper and Beneteau winning the No. 2 match and Addi Hultquist and Aubreigh Oswald winning the No. 4 match to claim their first wins at Austin Peay State University. Cami Missig and Emma Loiars picked up their second win of the weekend on the No. 5 court to clinch the match for the Governors, before Austin and Russell earned a two-set win on the No. 1 line.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team hits the road for South Carolina’s Wheeler Beach Bash, February 27th-28th, in Columbia, South Carolina. The Govs open the weekend against South Carolina and Coastal Carolina, Friday, before taking on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Chattanooga, Saturday.

Austin Peay vs. Tusculum

Jordyn Anderson/Sofia Vega Barrantes (TUS) def. Addi Hultquist/Aubreigh Oswald (APSU) 13-21, 21-12, 15-13

Austin Peay vs. Liberty

1. Isabella Russell/Grace Austin (APSU) def. Josephine Malone/Anna Moody (LU), 21-16, 21-18

2. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU) def. Brie Olson/Kinley Phillips (LU) 21-13, 21-19

3. Cambre Phillips/Jessa Matthews (LIB) def. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) 21-19, 23-25, 15-11

4. Aubreigh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) def. Kate Walters/Eliza Griffin (LU) 21-14, 21-9

5. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig(APSU) def. Lea Tsamadias/Gracie Hall (LU) 21-9, 21-17