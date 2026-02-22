Clarksville Obituary: Martha Nell Mayfield

Clarksville, TN – Martha Nell Mayfield, age 91, of Cunningham, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, February 22nd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Stephen Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Sunday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Martha Nell entered this life on January 6th, 1935, to the late Louie and Stella Biter Baggett. She was a Title Clerk at the Montgomery County Clerk’s Office and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church. Martha Nell enjoyed yard work, traveling with her brother on various bus tours, and cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Mayfield, and son, Michael Mayfield.

Survivors include her daughter, Emily (Jeff) Bateman; brother, Lawrence E. Baggett; grandchildren, Erica Moss and Bryan (Liz) Bateman; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Camden, Parker, Sawyer, and Walker.

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 video. Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 video.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gum Springs Cemetery Fund or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

To order memorial trees in memory of Martha Nell Mayfield, please visit our tree store.