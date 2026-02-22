Clarksville Obituary: Martha Nell Mayfield

Clarksville, TN – Martha Nell Mayfield, age 91, of Cunningham, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, February 22nd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Stephen Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Sunday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Martha Nell entered this life on January 6th, 1935, to the late Louie and Stella Biter Baggett. She was a Title Clerk at the Montgomery County Clerk’s Office and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church. Martha Nell enjoyed yard work, traveling with her brother on various bus tours, and cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Mayfield, and son, Michael Mayfield.
Survivors include her daughter, Emily (Jeff) Bateman; brother, Lawrence E. Baggett; grandchildren, Erica Moss and Bryan (Liz) Bateman; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Camden, Parker, Sawyer, and Walker.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gum Springs Cemetery Fund or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
To order memorial trees in memory of Martha Nell Mayfield, please visit our tree store.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com