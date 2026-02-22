APSU Baseball Secures Rubber Match against Eastern Michigan with Strong Pitching Display, 6-1

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team took the rubber match in its home opening series against Eastern Michigan, which was led by 5.2 innings of no-hit ball from senior pitcher Kade Shatwell, Sunday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

How it Happened

Bottom 2nd | Just like they did in Saturday’s game two of the series, the Governors took the lead first in the bottom of the second. Andres Matias led things off with a double in the right-center alley before scoring on an RBI single to left off the bat of Zion Taylor for an early 1-0 lead.

Bottom 3rd | The first two batters for APSU were retired on fly balls to left and right before Ray Velazquez stepped up and hit his first home run of the season to deep left. Ty Wisdom and Cole Johnson then reached on back-to-back walks before Matias brought in Wisdom on a single through the left side of the infield, giving the Governors a 3-0 lead.

Bottom 4th | Paris Pridgen reached first on a leadoff walk before stealing second. He advanced to third on a bunt single by Trevor Conley. Conley then stole second base on the first pitch of Kyler Proctor’s at-bat. Proctor then singled through the left side to bring in the pair of runners, putting the Govs even further in front, 5-0.

Top 7th | Nathan Borchardt led off the seventh with a walk before advancing to second on a slow groundout to first. Then, Kevin Krill hit a ground ball to Matias at short, which was thrown in the dirt and by Johnson at first, scoring Borchardt on the play.

Bottom 7th | Taylor began the bottom half of the frame with a double down the right field line and was then sacrificed over by a TJ Costello bunt. Taylor would then advance home on a wild pitch to get the Govs’ run back.

Wrap Up

Kade Shatwell picked up the win after throwing 5.2 innings of no-hit ball and striking out six batters to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Landon Mueller was given the loss and fell to 0-2 on the season after allowing three earned runs to score on four hits, a pair of walks, and a hit batter, while striking three batters in 2.2 innings of work.

Notables

Shatwell: 5.2 IP, 6 K, 3 BB, 0 H, 0 R, 20 BF

Velazquez: 3-5, HR, 2B, RBI, R – Triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Matias, Taylor, Velazquez – All collected multiple hits.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team heads south to take on No. 4 Mississippi State in midweek action on Tuesday, starting at 4:00pm (CT) at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-DeMent Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.