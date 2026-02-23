APSU Softball Rallies Late to Beat Prairie View A&M 6-3 at Bearkat Invitational

Huntsville, TX – Trailing by one entering the sixth inning, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team scored four unanswered runs across the final two frames to earn a 6-3 victory against Prairie View A&M, Sunday, at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

After retiring the Governors in order to begin Sunday’s contest, Prairie View A&M scored the first two runs of the contest on RBI doubles in the bottom of the first. Sammie Shelander cut into APSU’s deficit in the top of the second, scoring off a fielder’s choice, before then driving in Emilee Baker in the third off a base knock into right field.

The Panthers retook a one-run lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single, and held the 3-2 advantage entering the penultimate inning.

A throwing error by PVAMU’s pitcher scored Ashlyn Graklanoff and Kiley Hinton, who reached on a fielder’s choice and 11-pitch walk, respectively, before a Jada Sovey double extended the APSU lead to 5-3.

Katie Raper scored the final run of the contest on a solo home run – her seventh four-bagger of the early season and Alanah Jones struck out the side, leading the Govs to the three-run victory.

Gov of Decision: Alanah Jones (W, 4-3), 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 100 pitches.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home for the first time in 2026 when it hosts the Governors Classic, Friday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park. The Governors open the tournament with a 12:30pm contest against Stonehill before facing Southern Indiana directly after.