APSU Baseball Heads to Starkville for Midweek Game with #4 Mississippi State

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University Baseball (APSU) is back on the road after coming away with its first series win of the 2026 campaign.

The Governors are set for midweek action at No. 4 Mississippi State Tuesday, February 24th, at 4:00pm CT at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Mississippi.

Leading Off

Mississippi State is the first Southeastern Conference team Austin Peay faces this season. The Governors will play at Alabama, Ole Miss, and Tennessee down the stretch.

Entering the game at 8-0 are the Bulldogs of MSU. The program entered the 2026 season as the preseason No. 4 ranked team in the nation, and remain there after going undefeated thus far.

The Governors, who will play the most road games in program and school history in a single season, come to Starkville with a 2-2 record away from The Hand this season, after splitting their four-game series with UNLV during Opening Weekend.

Austin Peay State University is 4-3 to begin the season following the 2-1 series win over Eastern Michigan last weekend. Graduate Trevor Conley led the charge offensively for the Governors, as the veteran finished the series going 6-for-12, with a career day at the plate in game two, collecting a career-high five RBI and delivering a walk-off RBI single to center in the 11th inning.

Redshirt senior Chance Cox takes the rock as the midweek starter for his second appearance of 2026. The southpaw had the start in game four of the UNLV series in Vegas, where he dealt for 4.1 innings and allowed five runs to score, while matching his career-high six strikeouts in the outing.

Series History

The Governors and the Bulldogs have met nine times over the course of the all-time series, with six of those meetings being in Starkville. The last time Austin Peay State University came to Starkville was in 2024, where the two teams played in a two-game midweek series.

The Governors walked away with a pair of wins, winning the first game 3-2, and the second 13-10. A win on Tuesday would even up the series at 5-5.

Broadcast Information

The midweek contest will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.