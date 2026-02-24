APSU Men’s Golf tied for Fifth at Lake Las Vegas Invitational

Henderson, NV – Patton Samuels fired a career-low eight-under 64, helping the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shoot 10-under 278 to pick up three spots on the leaderboard and finish the second round of the Lake Las Vegas Invitational tied for fifth with a score of four-under 572, Tuesday, at Reflection Bay Golf Club.

Austin Peay, who is tied with Coastal Carolina after 36 holes, is one shot behind fourth-place UC San Diego and two shots behind third-place Northern Illinois. The Governors also are two shots ahead of seventh-place Jacksonville State and three shots ahead of eighth-place Texas State. Boise State leads the Lake Las Vegas Invitational with a score of 11-under 565 after two rounds at the par-72, 7,261-yard course.

Samuels’ second-round 64 matches his career low from the opening round of the 2024 Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The eight-under 64 also is tied with Seth Smith (2023), Dustin Korte (2013), Erik Barnes (2008), and Yoshio Yamamoto (2005) for the third-best 18-hole score in Austin Peay State University history and is just three shots off Chris Baker’s Austin Peay State University record of 61, which he shot at the 2015 Grub Mart Intercollegiate at Silver Lakes on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Samuels carded seven birdies and an eagle, with just a single bogey, in the second round to pick up nine spots on the field and finish the day in second place. Samuels trails Boise State’s Cole Rueck, who matched Samuels with a tournament-best eight-under 64 in the second round, by two shots with 18 holes left to play.

Jackson Wise also picked up seven spots on the field in the second round, shooting two-under 70 to finish the day tied for 36th with a score of two-over 146. Grady Cox also carded a one-under 71, gaining eight spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 44th with a score of four-over 148.

John Mark Mills tallied the final counting score of the round for the APSU Govs, shooting one-over 73 to finish tied for 32nd with a score of one-over 145. Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Parker Elkins shot four-over 76 and is tied for 52nd with a score of seven-over 151.

Zach Olsen, who is competing as an individual, shot one-under 71 in the second round and is in 68th place with a score of 161.

Austin Peay State University is paired with UC San Diego and Coastal Carolina for the Lake Las Vegas Invitational’s final round, which begins with a 10:30am shotgun start, Wednesday.

