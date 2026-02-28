Clarksville Obituary: Rita Haynes

Clarksville, TN – Rita Haynes, age 59, passed away peacefully on February 26th, 2026. Born on November 22nd, 1966, Rita lived a life defined by quiet strength, compassion, and a deep devotion to those she loved.

Rita had a warm spirit and a generous heart. She found joy in life’s simple moments—sharing laughter with family, offering a listening ear to friends, and extending kindness wherever it was needed. Her presence brought comfort and light to many, and her steady faith and resilience were an inspiration to all who knew her.

She will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family and for the countless ways she supported and encouraged those around her. Rita’s legacy is one of grace, perseverance, and enduring affection that will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026, from 10:00am until 12:00pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00pm at Foston Funeral Home.

Rita Haynes will be deeply missed and forever remembered.