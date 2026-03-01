Dunbar Cave State Park Announces Virtual, In-Person Meetings for Trails Grant Input

61 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 1, 2026
Dunbar Cave State Park. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Dunbar Cave State Park. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Tennessee State ParksClarksville, TN – Dunbar Cave State Park will hold two public meetings in March – one virtual and one in-person – seeking input from the public before the park applies for a grant from the Recreational Trails Program.
 
The virtual meeting will be on March 5th at 1:00pm, and the in-person meeting will be on March 10th at 6:00pm.
 
The RTP program is a federally funded, state administered grant program that provides grant funding for land acquisition for trails, non-routine trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trailhead support facilities. The Office of Outdoor Recreation administers the RTP grants in Tennessee. Anyone interested may attend the meetings.

Meeting Details:

March 5th
Virtual Meeting
1:00pm CT
View more information on how to join the virtual meeting.

March 10th
In-person Meeting
6:00pm CT

Physical Location for In-person Meeting on March 10th:
401 Old Dunbar Cave
Clarksville, TN 37043

Information on the meetings can also be received by emailing a request to ask.tnstateparks@tn.gov. Tennessee State Parks will accept written and oral comments regarding the proposal through March 20th.

Written comments can be submitted to Park Manager David Britton via email at David.Britton@tn.gov or by mailing to the park at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.

