APSU Women’s Golf Travels to Huntsville for Huntsville.org Intercollegiate at RTJ Highlands

Sports

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Opens March Slate at Huntsville.org Intercollegiate in Alabama. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's GolfClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team heads to Huntsville, Alabama, for the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate, March 2nd-3rd, 2026, at the RTJ Highlands. 

First up for the Governors will be Ella Arnzen after a 30th-place finish in the Texas Golf Throwdown in Woodlands, Texas. The freshman averages 77.72 per round in her 18 rounds played, with 15 of those scores counting towards the team total. 

Jillian Breedlove is next on the tee, leading the Govs this season with a 76.26 average. Breedlove has played in 18 rounds with 16 counting scores and most recently finished in 50th place at the Texas Golf Throwdown. 

Next up is Abby Hirtzel, averaging 78.44 strokes per round after a 59th-place finish at the Woodlands Country Club. Jordin Cowing will tee off fourth in the lineup, averaging 77.61 strokes. 

Abby Jimenez rounds out the Governors’ lineup, competing in her first event of the spring. Jimenez concluded the fall, averaging 79.53 and having six of 15 rounds played count for the Govs. 

Autumn Spencer will compete as an individual, averaging 79.83 strokes. 

The Huntsville.org Intercollegiate begins tomorrow at 8:30 amwith a shotgun start. The Governors are paired with Belmont, Eastern Illinois, and IU Indianapolis. 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on X Instagram, or LetsGoPeay.com.

