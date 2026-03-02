Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure for Smith Lane and Sango Road for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, at 8:00pm on Smith Lane. Low water pressure possible for vicinity.

Smith Lane will be closed and Sango Road will be closed from Smith Lane to Ewing Way. Traffic will be detoured to South Woodson Road, Bagwell Road, and Highway 41A to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00am. on Wednesday, March 4th.