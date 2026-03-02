Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre Announces Tickets On Sale Now for Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School

Clarksville, TN – Tickets are now on sale for Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School at the Roxy Regional Theatre! With only three public performances and limited seating in our temporary home at 114 Public Square, we anticipate tickets will go quickly — so don’t delay in making your reservations!

Friday, March 27th at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 28th at 2:00pm

Sunday, March 29th at 2:00pm

In this goofy and heartwarming musical based on the bestselling books, our spunky heroine (and self-appointed expert on all things first grade) is determined to write the ultimate guide: Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School. As she deals with writer’s block and constantly getting into trouble, Junie B. quickly realizes that she still has a lot to learn!

Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School is produced in part by Altra Federal Credit Union, with additional funding support provided by Mildred & Mable’s. Adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park, this production is written by Marcy Heisler with music by Zina Goldrich and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Please note: The Roxy Regional Theatre is temporarily located down the street at 114 Public Square. Doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.

During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.