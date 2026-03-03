65.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Clarksville of Clarksville Offers Free Tree Seedlings March 6th at Liberty Park Drive-Thru Event

Map of Liberty Park showing how to get to Victory Pavilion

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Forestry Division and Clarksville Tree Board are teaming up once again for their annual Tree Seedling Giveaway.

This year’s giveaway will be held on March 6th, 2026, from 8:00am to 12noon at Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive.

How it works:

This will be a drive-thru event. Recipients should follow Hero’s Way to Victory Pavilion and form a line at the designated area.

A volunteer will then provide attendees with a selection sheet to choose their five bare-root tree seedlings.

We will be giving away 2,300 tree saplings with a limit of five per person.

The available species include the following:

Available Tree Species
Available Tree Species

Planting Tips

When planting your new sapling, here are some tips to make sure it grows happy and healthy:

Step 1: Soak roots in water for 6-8 hours and plant immediately in Tennessee native soil. 

Step 2:  After planting seedlings, install mulch around the tree seedlings. Keep mulch one inch away from the seedling stem to prevent rot.

Step 3: Water seedlings weekly for the first two years.

Step 4: Cage or fence small seedlings to protect against small animals or deer if needed.

