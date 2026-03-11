Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Del Ray Drive and surrounding areas for Water valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, March 19th, 2026, at 8:00am on the following streets and roads.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

Del Ray Drive (Corinth Court to dead end of Del Ray Drive)

Keyland Drive (Cory Drive to Del Ray Drive)

Cory Drive

Derby Drive

Corinth Court

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00pm.