Clarksville Obituary: Alfred Rogers

Clarksville, TN – Alfred Rogers, a beloved member of his family and community, passed away on March 8th, 2026, just one day shy of his 71st birthday. His life was marked by quiet strength, kindness, and a deep appreciation for the people who surrounded him.

Born on March 9, 1955, Alfred lived a life defined by dedication to those he loved. Known for his steady presence and warm spirit, he built lasting friendships and touched many lives through his compassion and willingness to help others whenever he could. Those who knew him will remember his gentle demeanor, thoughtful nature, and the way he made others feel welcomed and valued.

Alfred’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of family members, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. While he may no longer be with them in person, his memory will continue to live on through the stories shared and the love he gave throughout his life.

Visitation for Alfred Rogers will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Foston Funeral Home, where family and friends will gather to honor his life and pay their respects.

During this time of loss, loved ones find comfort in remembering the many meaningful moments shared with Alfred and the lasting legacy of kindness he leaves behind.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Alfred Rogers, please visit our flower store.