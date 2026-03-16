Clarksville Pets of the Week for March 16th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 16th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Blueberry is a young female beagle. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Strawberry is a young female Beagle. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before her adoption. It is possible she came in with Blueberry. Come take her out in the yard and see what a delightful girl she is and a welcome addition to your family.

Pipa is an adult female German Shepherd. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day.

Camber is an adult male Pitbull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. He is a sweet boy and waiting for his forever home. Come take him out in the yard.

Carrot is a young female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before going to her forever home. Check her out in the Cat Room.

Chelsey is a 2 year old female domestic shorthair mix. She is vetted, will be spayed and litter trained. She is all about the love and affection and will be your velcro buddy. She can be seen in the Cat Room. She will make a great companion.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville) *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices. For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Sylvester Smellone is a young male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Sylvester is good with dogs and other cats and prefers to have another kitty companion. He loves following you around and snuggling with you at night.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Lil Man is a 9 month old male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. This friendly guy does well with other cats and is very playful, curious and adventurous. He will follow his person on daily walks! *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love. He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. Drako deserves his own loving family who will continue his training and keep him very active. He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Ayer is a very funny, affectionate adult female Pit Bull terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is fine with children and other dogs and just lives for attention and affection. Ayer has been working through some separation and storm anxiety and it is easily managed. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a young male Hound mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Toben does well with children and other dogs and absolutely loves the water. Looking for a new best friend? Look no further, Toben is waiting.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Padfoot is a two and a half year old male Giant Maine Coon Cat mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Padfoot is currently weighing in at about 20 pounds and might still add on a pound or two! He is FIV+ which is not contagious to dogs or humans but can get passed on to other cats. He can live with other FIV+ kitties or he would be fine as an only pet. He is the softest cuddle buddy and will be a wonderful companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Walter is a 4 year old male mixed breed. He is vetted, neutered and kennel trained. Walter does well with children, other dogs but no cats please. He has medium energy levels and could be a wonderful outdoor hiking, jogging camping companion.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/walter or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Baloo is a young adult male Labrador Retriever mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Baloo needs a home with no cats please, children over 10 years of age and is good with other dogs but can be selective just due to his energy levels as not everyone is a fan of high energy, so meet and greets are required. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a handsome, young, 70 pound male Black Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and is attending ongoing training classes. He is good with other dogs but he does have a lot of young pup/Lab energy so he might be a lot for toddlers. Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Dorothy is a 6 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Dorothy is HW positive and has started her treatment. She is good with other dogs, cats and kids. She does need to be with children 10 years old and older please. Dorothy also needs to be fed separately especially if there are other pets in the home. Sweet girl with lots of love to give. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Tilly is a very sweet one year old female domestic shorthair kitty. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Tilly is vocal and loves having conversations with her people. She will be your velcro companion!

If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with her please reach out to the rescue. Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information, they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com