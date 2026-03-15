Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Led by John Mark Mills as Play Suspended at Seminole Intercollegiate

Tallahassee, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a six-over 294 in the first round of Florida State’s Seminole Intercollegiate, Sunday, and was 15-over par as a team in the second round before play was suspended at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

The second round of the Seminole Intercollegiate is scheduled to be completed Monday afternoon due to inclement weather, with the third round still set for Tuesday.

When play was suspended in the second round, Austin Peay State University was tied with Boston College and Jacksonville State at 21-over par for the tournament. The Governors are four shots behind Lipscomb and DePaul, who are tied for ninth, and five shots behind eighth-place Florida Atlantic. Florida State leads the Seminole Intercollegiate at four-under par, while Troy’s Lee Poppell and Southern Mississippi’s Matthew Javier are tied for the individual lead at six-under par.

After leading the Governors with a four-under 68 in the first round, John Mark Mills is three-over through six holes in the second round and tied for sixth place. Zach Olsen carded a two-over 74 in the first round before going five-over through 16 holes in the second round to be tied for 56th.

After an opening-round, four-over 76, Grady Cox is three-over through 13 holes in the second round and also is tied for 56th place. Patton Samuels carded the final counting score for the Govs in the first round, shooting four-over 76. In the second round, Samuels is four-over through 15 holes and tied for 62nd in the field.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Parker Elkins shot an 82 in the first round and is seven-over through 14 holes in the second round; he is tied for 110th.

GolfStat will have live scoring for the remainder of the Seminole Intercollegiate.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.