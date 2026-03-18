APSU Women’s Basketball Welcomes UTRGV for WNIT First Round Showdown in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts UTRGV for the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament on Thursday at 6:00pm, at F&M Bank Arena.

This will be Austin Peay State University’s first-ever appearance in the WNIT and their first postseason tournament appearance since they went 1-2 at the Women’s Basketball Invitational in 2022.

Austin Peay (19-13, 8-10 ASUN) finished eighth in the ASUN’s regular season to clinch its berth in the ASUN Tournament. APSU defeated #1 Eastern Kentucky 45-41 during the quarterfinals and followed the performance with a 68-52 win against Stetson in the semifinals.

With the win against the Hatters, the Governors clinched their first championship game appearance since the 2010 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Govs finished as the runner-up in the ASUN Tournament, falling to Jacksonville in the title match.

UTRGV (20-13, 16-6 SLC) finished fourth in the Southland Conference regular season and fell 52-67 to McNeese in the SLC tournament semifinals on March 11th. Chazlyn Dettor led the Vaqueros with 16 points as Charlotte O’Keefe grabbed a team high 13 rebounds.

Jalayah Ingram paces UTRGV on the season with 16.8 points per game, as O’Keefe leads with 14.0 rebounds per game.

With a win against the Vaqueros, the Governors would advance to the second round of the tournament and face Illinois State, March 22nd-24th. Additional information will be made available at a later date.

The Fast Break

Jim’Miyah Branton is second in the ASUN with 130 assists and 4.1 assists per game. Her 1.31 assist/turnover ratio ranks fourth.

Anovia Sheals is third with 458 points and fourth with a 42.4 field-goal percentage, 139 free throw attempts, and 103 free throws. Her 14.3 points per game are fifth.

Mya Williams is third with a 35.5 three-point percentage and fourth with 2.00 three-pointers per game.

About the UTRGV Vaqueros

Jalayah Ingram is first in the SLC with 232 free throw attempts and 185 free throws. Her 522 points, 16.8 points per game, and 416 field goal attempts are second, with her 130 assists and 4.2 assists per game ranking third.

Charlotte O’Keefe is second in Division I with 14.0 rebounds per game. She is first in the SLC with 16 double-doubles and 378 rebounds. O’Keefe is second in the conference with 44 blocks and 1.63 blocks per game.

Erin Maguire is seventh in the SLC with 3.3 assists per game.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.