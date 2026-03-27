CMCSS Community Grieves Loss of Two Students, Support Services Expanded Across District

Montgomery County, TN – Our hearts are shattered for our Kenwood community. On Friday, the families of 24 students and five employees received phone calls that no loved one ever wants to receive.

The CMCSS community are grieving the tragic loss of two young lives. Please continue to keep these families in your heart. We continue to pray for the students and employees injured and everyone who was affected by today’s accident. The Kenwood Middle community will need our continued support, and we will share opportunities to assist families as details are confirmed.

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County School District, First Baptist Church of Huntingdon, TN, and the numerous other law enforcement, emergency medical, and community organizations and volunteers from across the state who have provided tremendous support during this tragedy.

As we process this loss together, please know that the well-being of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. Counselors will be available to support anyone in our school community and across the district who may need someone to talk to in the days ahead and for as long as needed.