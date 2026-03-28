APSU Baseball Shut Out 8-0 by Central Arkansas, Series Heads to Game 3

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Central Arkansas 8-0, as the Bears flip the script and force a game three rubber match to close out the series, Saturday, at Bear Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.

How it Happened

Central Arkansas got out in front in the bottom of the third following a throwing error with two outs in the inning. Senior starter on the mound, Kade Shatwell, had retired the first two batters of the frame before inducing a ground ball to Ray Velazquez at third. His throw went wide, allowing the Bears to go on a three-run rally. Nate Negre scored a pair on a double down the left field line before a third came in on a wild pitch.

The Bears would double the score the following inning. Zane Denton would plate one on an RBI single before an error in shallow center allowed another pair of runs to score later in the inning.

Another run would come in for Central Arkansas in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from Sam Reynolds following Zeb Allen’s leadoff triple. The Bears would plate one more run in the seventh inning with a bases-loaded walk to cap off the scoring.

Shatwell threw three innings in his return to the mound, as he struck out two batters and allowed three unearned runs to score.

Follow Govs Baseball

Follow Govs baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team concludes their weekend series against the Bears with game three starting on Sunday at 1:00pm at Bear Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.