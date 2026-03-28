Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Wraps Shoals Beach Bash with Two Losses

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped two games, Saturday to close out North Alabama’s Shoals Beach Bash.

The APSU Govs dropped a tightly-contested 3-2 match against Eastern Kentucky early in the day. The Govs swept the first flight, with Jordyn Beneteau and Addi Hultquist winning in straight sets on Court No. 4, and Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell winning in three sets Court No. 2.

After falling on Courts 3 and 5, Isabella Russell and Grace Austin pushed their match to a third set with a 21-17 second set win, but fell in a close third set, 16-14, clinching EKU the match.

The APSU Govs then fell in a 5-0 match to North Alabama. Beneteau and Hultquist on court No.3 and Emma Loiars and Cami Missig on Court No.4 both pushed their matches to a third set, but both pairs fell in three.

Results: Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky

1. Molly Shomock/Riley Cutler (EKU) def. Grace Austin/Isabella Russell (APSU) 21-18, 17-21, 15-13

2. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope (APSU) def. Carlyn Mcallister/Gabriella Armitage(EKU) 21-16, 8-21, 15-12

3. Amanda Floystad/Elpida Pitsigkoni (EKU) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig(APSU) 21-19, 21-9

4. Addi Hultquist/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) def. Sutton Sales/Zsa Zsa Ferguson (EKU) 24-22, 21-18

5. Sami Deideshiemer/ Zsa Zsa Ferguson (EKU) def. Sage Raby/EmilyFreel (APSU) 21-10, 21-18

Results: Austin Peay vs. North Alabama

1. Audrey Gaither/Selma Robinson (UNA) def. Isabella Russell/Grace Austin (APSU) 21-11, 21-15 15-10

2. Paige Griner/Sarah Larkin Lewis (UNA) def. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) 21-15, 21-17

3. Jennah Atchley/Brooke Bolden (UNA) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 18-21, 21-14, 15-9

4. Hailey Benesz/Lucy Wedding (UNA) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) 21-23, 21-10, 15-9

5. Emma White/Gaby Harnden (UNA) def. Emily Freel/Sage Raby (APSU) 21-12, 21-17

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team spent the last two weekends of the regular season in Clarksville. The first of those two is the Austin Peay Classic, where the Govs will face Mckendree, Texas A&M Kingsville, Central Arkansas, and Tennessee Tech.