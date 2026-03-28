Clarksville Obituary: Patrick James Williams, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life for Patrick James Williams, Jr., age 20, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, April 4th, 2025 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until the time of service.
Patrick was born on October 7th, 2005 in Nashville, TN. He passed away on March 24t, 2026. He enjoyed spending time with his family, loved music and playing his guitar, watching Batman movies, playing video games, and building things with Legos.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Contina Stovall; father, Patrick Williams Sr.; sisters: Galashay Weaver, Amia Stovall, and Tommia Cherry; nieces and nephews: Damere, Ava, Journi, and Jamarco Jr., maternal grandmother, Cynthia Stovall, paternal grandmother, Leona Williams, and a host of many other loving family members.
Please visit Patrick’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com