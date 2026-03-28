Austin Peay State University’s Woodward Library Society Welcomes CW2 Nick Lavery for April 18th Spring Social

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Woodward Library Society will host this year’s Spring Social, featuring Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nick Lavery, beginning on Saturday, April 18th at 5:30pm in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. Tickets can be purchased here, and attendees are asked to RSVP by April 2nd.

Lavery is a decorated U.S. Army Special Forces officer who became the first above-the-knee amputee to return to operational status in Special Forces history after being severely wounded in Afghanistan.

His book, Objective Secure: The Battle-Tested Guide to Goal Achievement, is an autobiography about his time as a member of the United States Green Berets and how those harrowing and dangerous experiences challenged, strengthened, and ultimately forged him into a better person.

This year’s schedule of events:

Social hour – 5:30pm.

Plated dinner – 6:30pm.

Presentation from Lavery – 7:30pm.

Silent auction for gift baskets – Throughout the evening

The Spring Social is an annual friend-raising and fundraising event for the Woodward Library Society. Tickets are $50.00 for members and $65.00 for non-members, and dress is business casual.

About the Woodward Library Society

The Woodward Library Society, established in 2009, is a group of dedicated library supporters committed to enhancing Austin Peay State University’s Felix G. Woodward Library. Its mission is to expand the library’s resources and promote greater awareness of what it offers. The society operates as a nonprofit organization in partnership with the APSU Foundation.

To learn more about the Woodward Library Society and membership opportunities, visit https://library.apsu.edu/society/ or contact Martina Malvasi, director of library services, at 931.221.7618 or malvasim@apsu.edu.